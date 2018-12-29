52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 million in Times Square for New Year's? Experts say no way

4 hours 52 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 December 29, 2018 12:21 PM December 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Officials frequently say that as many as 2 million people will pack New York City's Times Square for New Year's Eve.
  
But is it possible? Crowd-size experts say no way.
  
Crowd science professor G. Keith Still says the real Times Square ball drop crowd likely has fewer than 100,000 people.
  
Nevertheless, city officials and event organizers continue to float mammoth crowd estimates.
  
The Times Square Alliance, which runs the ball drop, says the estimates come from the New York City Police Department.
  
New York University professor Charles Seife says the city has an interest in promoting a bigger number.
  
He says it "helps cement the image of New York City as the center of the universe."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days