2 men, 21 and 23, arrested in death of couple, 70 and 72

LACASSINE, La. (AP) - Two men are accused of killing a Louisiana couple in their 70s while robbing their home.



The Jefferson Davis Parish jail's online roster shows that 23-year-old Javari Wayne Guidry of Houston was arrested Thursday and 21-year-old Jordan Alexander Legros of Welsh, Louisiana on Wednesday. Each faces two counts of first-degree murder and one of aggravated burglary.



The parish sheriff's office said on Facebook that both are accused in the deaths of 72-year-old Walter Joseph Gotreaux and 70-year-old Arlene Gotreaux of the Iowa area.



The American Press reports that the Gotreauxes were found dead in their bedroom Sunday when officers went to check on them.



Authorities said that each was shot multiple times during a robbery.



It was not clear whether either Guidry or Legros has an attorney.