2 members of R&B Tower of Power hit by train, injured

Image via ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power have survived being hit by a train as they walked across tracks.



The group's manager says it happened Thursday evening before a scheduled gig in Oakland, California.



He says drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are both responsive and being treated at a hospital.



One of Tower of Power's most popular songs is the 1973 hit "So Very Hard To Go."