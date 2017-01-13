66°
2 members of R&B Tower of Power hit by train, injured

January 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power have survived being hit by a train as they walked across tracks.

The group's manager says it happened Thursday evening before a scheduled gig in Oakland, California.

He says drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are both responsive and being treated at a hospital.

One of Tower of Power's most popular songs is the 1973 hit "So Very Hard To Go."

