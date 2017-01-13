66°
Latest Weather Blog
2 members of R&B Tower of Power hit by train, injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power have survived being hit by a train as they walked across tracks.
The group's manager says it happened Thursday evening before a scheduled gig in Oakland, California.
He says drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are both responsive and being treated at a hospital.
One of Tower of Power's most popular songs is the 1973 hit "So Very Hard To Go."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flood victim to be featured on "Say Yes to the Dress"
-
Central leaders levy blame for unfinished Comite River Canal
-
Mom of three shot, killed at home with her kids overnight
-
Toddler hit by truck, mother demanding traffic slows down
-
Prairieville residents worried about plans for businesses on Highway 73