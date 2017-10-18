64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 law enforcement agencies investigate after bodies found

2 hours 26 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2017 Oct 18, 2017 October 18, 2017 8:29 PM October 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo: The Town Talk

ALEXANDRIA - Two Louisiana law enforcement agencies are investigating after at least three bodies were found in two separate locations.
 
The Town Talk reports Pineville Police investigators were working Wednesday to determine what happened to 42-year-old Latish White, of Alexandria. Her body, with multiple stab wounds, was found about 3:23 a.m. Wednesday.
 
About three hours later, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office got a call about a fire in a ditch in the Boyce area. Investigators found "what appeared to be human remains" of two people. Neither of those victims has been identified.
 
Sheriff's spokesman Tommy Carnline says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Lafayette.
 
He says at this time nothing indicates that the discovery in the Boyce area is connected to any other cases being worked by other agencies.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days