2 killed in Texas crash of vintage World War II fighter

Photo: San Antonio News

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (AP) - A vintage World War II fighter plane has crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, Texas, killing the two people on board.



Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was destroyed and several automobiles damaged.



Texas Department of Public Transportation Sgt. Orlando Moreno confirmed the two deaths to the San Antonio Express-News .



The World War II P-51D Mustang fighter crashed at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.



The Mustang was first built by North American Aviation in 1940 and was used by the U.S. military in World War II and the Korean War.



Fredericksburg is home to the National Museum of the Pacific War . The museum said on Twitter that one of those in the plane who was killed was a veteran. It is not clear if those killed or the plane were associated with the museum, which has a collection of World War II equipment and memorabilia.



The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA said they would investigate at the site, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of San Antonio.