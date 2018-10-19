2 inmates on work release fall from pickup bed; 1 dies

DIXIE INN, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say one jail trusty died and one was hurt when they fell from the bed of a moving pickup truck on a highway.

Trooper Glenn Younger said in a news release Thursday night that 30-year-old Kenneth George of Shreveport and 26-year-old Tyler Hodges of Minden were both on work release from the Webster Parish jail.

Younger says George died and Hodges suffered moderate injuries.

He says they were on a route to read water meters in the town of Dixie Inn when they fell Thursday morning from the truck traveling west on U.S. 80. That's also Main Street in Dixie Inn, a village just west of Minden.

Younger says the accident is still being investigated, including how the men fell out of the truck.