2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

5 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, January 08 2018 Jan 8, 2018 January 08, 2018 7:06 AM January 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News
NEW YORK- New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.
  
The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.
  
Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
  
The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

