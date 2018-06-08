83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 indicted in New Orleans in man's heroin overdose death

3 hours 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 June 08, 2018 5:48 AM June 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people have been indicted in New Orleans on second-degree murder charges in a Louisiana man's heroin overdose death.

The New Orleans District Attorney's Office says 45-year-old Michael Willis and 41-year-old Julie Raffray are accused of selling heroin to a Luling man who died Jan. 22 of an overdose. Conviction would mean a mandatory life sentence.

Willis and Raffray are among four people facing multiple criminal counts as a result of Thursday's indictment. The district attorney's news release names Willis as the leader of a narcotics network and says he is currently in federal custody on other drug and weapon charges.

State bond for Willis and Raffray was set at more than $1.1 million each. They have not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days