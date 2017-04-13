59°
2 indicted for Lafayette pizza deliveryman slaying

April 13, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KATC - Ferris Martin (left), Kevin Morrison (right)

LAFAYETTE - A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted two men in the death of a pizza delivery man.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Ferris Martin and 30-year-old Kevin Morrison on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old William Kline in December 2016.

Police say Kline worked for Papa John's and was delivering a pizza in when he was fatally shot. Authorities say when deputies arrived on scene, Kline was found lying face down outside of a building suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

It's unclear if either Martin or Morrison has an attorney.

Read more on KATC.com

