2 groups planting trees in Louisiana wetlands

Photo: America's Wetland Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - At least two groups are planting trees in Louisiana's wetlands to restore swamps and help slow coastal erosion.



The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has nine events scheduled from Friday, Jan. 25, in Meraux, in St. Bernard Parish, to Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Tangipahoa Parish community of Akers.



America's Wetland Foundation will be working Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Pointe aux Chenes Wildlife Management Area in Terrebonne Parish.



Both groups are looking for volunteers to plant the trees.



The coalition says it wants to plant 5,000 trees along the Lake Maurepas landbridge in Akers, also called Manchac, and in the St. Bernard Parish central wetlands unit.



America's Wetland says its 1,000 trees are the last of 30,000 seedlings being placed over 100 acres in two biodiversity and resiliency projects.

To volunteer with the coalition, click here. To volunteer with America's Wetland Foundation, click here.