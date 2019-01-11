Latest Weather Blog
2 found dead in Lake Charles home, 1 injured
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Lake Charles man is believed to have killed his wife and stabbed his son before killing himself.
News outlets report the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it began investigating at 2 a.m. Friday after getting a call that 52-year-old David M. Pendley had stabbed his 24-year-old son. Sheriff's spokeswoman, Kim Myers, says when deputies arrived, the son was at a neighbor's house. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.
When deputies entered the Pendleys' home, they found David M. Pendley and his wife, 59-year-old Katherine Pendley, dead.
Myers says detectives believe the deaths are the result of a possible murder-suicide. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says it is believed the son was stabbed when he tried to stop his father from injuring his mother.
