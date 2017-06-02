77°
2 former prison guards sentenced in inmate beating cover-up

1 hour 10 minutes 25 seconds ago June 02, 2017 Jun 2, 2017 Friday, June 02 2017 June 02, 2017 7:59 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Miss. - Two former guards at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman must serve short jail stints for covering up an inmate beating.

U.S. District Judge Debra Brown on Friday sentenced 24-year-old Deonte Pate of Charleston, and 44-year-old Romander Nelson of Drew.

Both pleaded guilty last year to charges in 2014's beating of prisoner Kerrus Hunter by other guards. The beating broke a bone in Hunter's eye socket, permanently damaging his vision.

Pate, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to falsify records and making false statements, was sentenced to 12 weekends in jail and 5 years' probation. Nelson, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for failing to protect Hunter, was sentenced to 14 weekends in jail, 5 years' probation and a $500 fine.

Two other guards are scheduled to be sentenced June 15.

