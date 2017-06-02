Latest Weather Blog
2 former prison guards sentenced in inmate beating cover-up
GREENVILLE, Miss. - Two former guards at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman must serve short jail stints for covering up an inmate beating.
U.S. District Judge Debra Brown on Friday sentenced 24-year-old Deonte Pate of Charleston, and 44-year-old Romander Nelson of Drew.
Both pleaded guilty last year to charges in 2014's beating of prisoner Kerrus Hunter by other guards. The beating broke a bone in Hunter's eye socket, permanently damaging his vision.
Pate, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to falsify records and making false statements, was sentenced to 12 weekends in jail and 5 years' probation. Nelson, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for failing to protect Hunter, was sentenced to 14 weekends in jail, 5 years' probation and a $500 fine.
Two other guards are scheduled to be sentenced June 15.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child safe, 16-year-old arrested after car is stolen with kid inside
-
LSU Baseball fans prepare for weekend of Regional baseball
-
Man blocks sewage drainage to property, Gravity Drainage fires back
-
St. Helena Sheriff's investigating after two bodies with gunshot wounds found in...
-
Child killed during chase was excited to grow up; Memorial grows at...