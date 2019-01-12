2 firefighters killed in Paris blast

PARIS (AP) - The Paris prosecutor's office says that two firefighters have been killed in the bakery blast and has corrected the overall figure given earlier by France's interior minister.

The prosecutor's office said the only two dead are the firefighters; 10 other people are in critical condition and 37 are less seriously injured.

Earlier, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters at the scene that a total of four people, including two firefighters, were killed. Castaner later corrected himself in a tweet.

French investigators say the powerful blast was likely caused by a gas leak.