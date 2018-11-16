49°
2 escape apartment fire on Siegen Lane thanks to smoke detector

Friday, November 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire Friday morning on Siegen Lane.

According to St. George Fire, crews were dispatched to the Chateau Wein Apartments near BREC Meadow Park around 9:30 a.m. in response to a working fire at a two-story apartment.

Officials arrived on scene and were able to contain the blaze within 10 minutes. St. George Fire says an electrical short started the blaze.

Luckily, a smoke detector was in working order, and alerted two people who were home at the time. They were able to escape uninjured.

Red Cross was called to assist.

