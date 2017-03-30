2 Elayn Hunt officers terminated, 6 others resign after alleged beating of inmate

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections terminated two Elayn Hunt Correctional Center officers for use of excessive force and six others resigned following an alleged beating of an inmate in January.

According to the department, six of the officers resigned instead of termination. The department's investigation determined that some of the officers attempted to cover up the incident.

On January 9, correctional officers were attempting to remove inmates John Harold and Lonnie Bryant from a cell. However when the inmates failed to comply, shift and Tactical Team leader Kevin Durbin obtained authorization from the compound manager to order a cell extraction. In violation of Department policy, he left before the extraction was completed, according to the department.

During the extraction, several of the Tactical team members allegedly used excessive force by beating Harold.

According to the department, following the incident, officers failed to report it and lied about what occurred. Officers Andre Riley, Charles Philson, and Adrian Almodovar admitted to using excessive force, and they also implicated officers Michael Collins, Eric Norwood, and Troy Rogers in the alleged use of excessive force. However, Collins, Norwood, and Rogers denied participation.

After Harold was removed from his cell, he was then taken to the Hunt's infirmary where he was hit in the presence of Jarod Verret, the transport vehicle driver. Verret denied witnessing any abuse, the department says.

Inmates Harold and Bryant received penalties for violating several disciplinary rules and both lost certain privileges for 12 weeks, and were placed in isolation for 10 days.

In addition to serving time for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery, Harold also served time for battery of a correctional officer and simple criminal damage to property for an incident that occurred at Winn Correctional Center in 2009, and for resisting a police officer in 2014.



Officers Almodovar and Norwood were terminated effective March 30. Officers Collins, Durbin, Philson, and Riley resigned effective March 30. Additionally, officers Rogers and Verret also resigned effective April 1.



Their offenses are as follows:



Adrian Almodovar, Gonzales, Louisiana

Rule 1, General Misconduct

Rule 3, Abuse of Offenders, Corporal Punishment or Use of Unnecessary or Excessive Force

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Rule 13, Malfeasance – Aggravated



Eric Norwood, St. Gabriel, Louisiana

Rule 3, Abuse of Offenders, Corporal Punishment or Use of Unnecessary or Excessive Force

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements



Michael Collins, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Rule 3, Abuse of Offenders, Corporal Punishment or Use of Unnecessary or Excessive Force

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Kevin Durbin, Geismar, Louisiana

Rule 7, Failure to Follow Orders - Aggravated

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Rule 13, Malfeasance – Aggravated



Charles Philson, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Rule 3, Abuse of Offenders, Corporal Punishment or Use of Unnecessary or Excessive Force

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Rule 13, Malfeasance – Aggravated



Andre Riley, Plaquemine, Louisiana

Rule 3, Abuse of Offenders, Corporal Punishment or Use of Unnecessary or Excessive Force

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Rule 13, Malfeasance – Aggravated



Troy Rogers, Harvey, Louisiana

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Rule 13, Malfeasance – Aggravated



Jarod Verret, Gretna, Louisiana

Rule 10, Falsifying Documents or Making False Statements

Rule 13, Malfeasance – Aggravated (2 counts)