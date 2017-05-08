2 doctors killed in penthouse of Boston luxury condo

Image via ABC News

BOSTON - Police have identified the two people found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a Boston luxury condominium building.



The Boston Police Department website identified the victims as 38-year-old Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Richard Field. Media outlets are reporting the two were doctors.



The couple apparently lived at the Macallen Building in South Boston where they were found Friday night by police after authorities say a suspect fired at officers and was shot.



Officers had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun.



The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren't hurt.



Prosecutors say Teixeira did not open fire on police before he was shot by officers.



Prosecutors said Monday that officers were responding to a report of an intruder with a gun on Friday. They say police believed Bampumim Teixeira had pointed a gun at them and discharged their firearms.



Authorities previously said Teixeira opened fire when police confronted him at the door.



Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Dr. Bolanos and Dr. Field. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.



Prosecutors say there's no evidence Teixeira had a "personal relationship" with the victims. They say a knife was found at the scene.



