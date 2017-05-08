83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 doctors killed in penthouse of Boston luxury condo

40 minutes 53 seconds ago May 08, 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08 2017 May 08, 2017 5:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC News

BOSTON - Police have identified the two people found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a Boston luxury condominium building.

The Boston Police Department website identified the victims as 38-year-old Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Richard Field. Media outlets are reporting the two were doctors.

The couple apparently lived at the Macallen Building in South Boston where they were found Friday night by police after authorities say a suspect fired at officers and was shot.

Officers had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun.

The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren't hurt.

Prosecutors say Teixeira did not open fire on police before he was shot by officers.

Prosecutors said Monday that officers were responding to a report of an intruder with a gun on Friday. They say police believed Bampumim Teixeira had pointed a gun at them and discharged their firearms.

Authorities previously said Teixeira opened fire when police confronted him at the door.

Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Dr. Bolanos and Dr. Field. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Prosecutors say there's no evidence Teixeira had a "personal relationship" with the victims. They say a knife was found at the scene.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days