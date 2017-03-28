75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 die in northeast Mississippi plane crash

41 minutes 11 seconds ago March 28, 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28 2017 March 28, 2017 8:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ABERDEEN, Miss. - An experienced pilot and a passenger have died after a plane crash in northeast Mississippi.

Monroe Emergency Management Director Bunky Goza tells WTVA-TV that the single-engine Mooney M20 left Monroe County Airport around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, bound for Madison.

The plane never arrived, and emergency workers found wreckage in a wooded area south of the Aberdeen airport after 11 a.m.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 73-year-old Richard Arlin Justice of Hatley, was the pilot who died. The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.

Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Justice was an experienced pilot who kept his plane at the airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the National Transportation Safety Board will send investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days