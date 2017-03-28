Latest Weather Blog
2 die in northeast Mississippi plane crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. - An experienced pilot and a passenger have died after a plane crash in northeast Mississippi.
Monroe Emergency Management Director Bunky Goza tells WTVA-TV that the single-engine Mooney M20 left Monroe County Airport around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, bound for Madison.
The plane never arrived, and emergency workers found wreckage in a wooded area south of the Aberdeen airport after 11 a.m.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 73-year-old Richard Arlin Justice of Hatley, was the pilot who died. The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.
Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Justice was an experienced pilot who kept his plane at the airport.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the National Transportation Safety Board will send investigators to determine the cause of the crash.
