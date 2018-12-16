46°
2 dead after train crashes into vehicle on tracks in Alabama

Sunday, December 16 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two people are dead after a train crashed into a passenger vehicle on its tracks in Alabama.
  
News outlets report a vehicle was attempting to cross the tracks in Birmingham at about 6 p.m. Saturday when it was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Capt. Harold Watson told al.com the impact ejected two people from the passenger vehicle. Watson says both were pronounced dead at the scene.
  
WABM-TV reports an Amtrak spokesman said there were no reported injuries among the train's 37 passengers or its crew. The train was headed to New Orleans from New York.
  
Birmingham police are investigating. Watson said the two people killed were a man and a woman. Their names were not immediately released.

