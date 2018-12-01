81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 dead after plane crashes through Florida warehouse roof

5 hours 25 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 December 01, 2018 3:52 PM December 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sunsentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed through the roof of a Florida building that contained a therapy center for autistic children.
 
Local media say that the crash occurred Saturday afternoon near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and caused a fire. Both passengers in the Cessna 335 were killed.
 
Battalion Chief Steven Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, told WPLG-TV that eight teachers and five children were in the building when the plane crashed. One of the teachers suffered minor injuries as she ushered the children from the building, but she was not hospitalized.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days