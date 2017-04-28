2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Hwy 190 in Livonia

LIVONIA - Two people are dead following a crash on Hwy 190 in Livonia.

Sources say the 3-car crash happened just east of the city limits around 6:30 p.m.

Two people were killed in the crash. Three others are being transported to the hospital.

Crash happened at the Livonia city limits sign, at the entrance to Not Your Mama's Cafe. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/i6SE90cHsV — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 28, 2017



Sources on scene say one vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Hwy 190 when it was hit by another car. The first vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a third car, killing the driver instantly.

The dangers of driving along this stretch of road was the focus of an Investigative Unit story in January.



Livonia PD is on scene and investigating.

Hwy. 190 is closed in the area in both directions while police investigate.

US 190 is closed in both directions at Hill Lane (east of Livonia) due to an accident. Congestion is currently minimal. Use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 28, 2017





WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.