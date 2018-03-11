2 dead, 3 in critical condition following NYC helicopter crash

Photo: ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) - At least two people have lost their lives after a helicopter has crashed in New York City’s East River.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is “reportedly inverted in the water.”

Six people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. At least two were killed, and three are in critical condition.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No other information has been released.