2 day care workers charged after video shows child thrown

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.
  
St. Louis County prosecutors filed felony child abuse charges Thursday against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Wilma Brown.
  
The child sustained a head gash requiring seven stitches following the Feb. 1 incident at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. A warrant has been issued for Brown's arrest.
  
Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for an incident on Feb. 27 also allegedly captured by surveillance video.
  
Charging documents say Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl's arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot. Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond.
  
The center's attorney says both women have been fired and the center has an "exemplary" record.
