2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite's El Capitan

6 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 June 02, 2018 3:02 PM June 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: El Capitan - Yosemite.com

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene but the climbers didn't survive the fall.

The names of the climbers were not immediately released and officials would not provide any additional information.

This is the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.

