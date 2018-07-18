78°
2 charged in attack of man in wheelchair near hospital

Wednesday, July 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Court records show that two men have been charged in an attack on a man in a wheelchair near a hospital in Louisiana.
 
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 39-year-old Levon Massey and 57-year-old David Algere were booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on attempted second-degree murder and other charges Sunday in the May 21 attack near Tulane University Hospital.
 
The newspaper says a friend was pushing the victim home when the suspects attacked them. An arrest warrant states they flipped the victim out his wheelchair and stabbed him before taking $170.
 
The man suffered several injuries, including stab wounds and a fractured cervical spine. The victim told police he knew Massey by a different name and accidentally grabbed Algere's ID from the scene.  It's unclear if the accused have lawyers.

