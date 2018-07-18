Latest Weather Blog
2 charged in attack of man in wheelchair near hospital
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Court records show that two men have been charged in an attack on a man in a wheelchair near a hospital in Louisiana.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 39-year-old Levon Massey and 57-year-old David Algere were booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on attempted second-degree murder and other charges Sunday in the May 21 attack near Tulane University Hospital.
The newspaper says a friend was pushing the victim home when the suspects attacked them. An arrest warrant states they flipped the victim out his wheelchair and stabbed him before taking $170.
The man suffered several injuries, including stab wounds and a fractured cervical spine. The victim told police he knew Massey by a different name and accidentally grabbed Algere's ID from the scene. It's unclear if the accused have lawyers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Battle to better protect witnesses moves forward in East Baton Rouge
-
Another bridge closure in northern EBR concerning residents
-
Dangerous calls prompt fire departments to seek bullet-proof vests
-
Crews respond to two-story house fire in Denham Springs suburb
-
WATCH: Accidental 911 call leads to dance-off between deputy, kid