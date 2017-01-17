73°
2 BNSF Railway workers killed on tracks in SW South Dakota
EDGEMONT, S.D. - Two BNSF Railway employees have been struck and killed by a train near Edgemont in southwestern South Dakota.
A company statement says the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The Rapid City Journal reports the scene is just north of where the tracks cross under U.S. Highway 18 near Edgemont. BNSF operates a rail yard on the east side of Edgemont.
The railroad's statement says company officers are responding to the incident and will release more details when they are able.
Edgemont is about 60 miles southwest of Rapid City.
