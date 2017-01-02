67°
2 blasts reported outside airport in Somalia's capital

January 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The African Union mission in Somalia is reporting two loud explosions outside Mogadishu's international airport.

There are no immediate details on the midday blasts. Somalia's capital has seen frequent bomb attacks at hotels and military checkpoints, with homegrown extremist group al-Shabab claiming responsibility.

The attacks have threatened this Horn of Africa nation's attempts to rebuild from decades of chaos. The country's presidential election, a key step toward recovery, already has been delayed multiple times because of security and other concerns.

