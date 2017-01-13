71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 arrested for DWI following sobriety checkpoint

January 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – There were only two DWI arrests after a multi-agency sobriety checkpoint on Thursday night.

The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and took place in the 3700 block of Nicholson Drive near South Stadium Drive.

A total of 592 vehicles were screened.

The full results from the checkpoint are as follows:

Vehicles Screened:         592

SFST:                             21

Seat Belt Violations:        9

Child Restraint:               1

Other Violations:            16

Misdemeanor Arrests:     4

Felony Arrests:               1

DWI Arrests:                   2

