2 arrested for DWI following sobriety checkpoint

BATON ROUGE – There were only two DWI arrests after a multi-agency sobriety checkpoint on Thursday night.

The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and took place in the 3700 block of Nicholson Drive near South Stadium Drive.

A total of 592 vehicles were screened.

The full results from the checkpoint are as follows:

Vehicles Screened: 592



SFST: 21



Seat Belt Violations: 9



Child Restraint: 1



Other Violations: 16



Misdemeanor Arrests: 4



Felony Arrests: 1



DWI Arrests: 2