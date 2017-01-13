71°
2 arrested for DWI following sobriety checkpoint
BATON ROUGE – There were only two DWI arrests after a multi-agency sobriety checkpoint on Thursday night.
The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and took place in the 3700 block of Nicholson Drive near South Stadium Drive.
A total of 592 vehicles were screened.
The full results from the checkpoint are as follows:
Vehicles Screened: 592
SFST: 21
Seat Belt Violations: 9
Child Restraint: 1
Other Violations: 16
Misdemeanor Arrests: 4
Felony Arrests: 1
DWI Arrests: 2