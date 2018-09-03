83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$2.5B crude oil export terminal project planned in Louisiana

2 hours 54 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 September 03, 2018 7:53 AM September 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana officials say a crude oil export terminal on the Mississippi River and 700-mile pipeline project will be a $2.5 billion investment, creating 35 permanent jobs.

Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy said it and Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners are building the project in Plaquemines Parish. The Advocate reports the project is designed as a public-private partnership, with multiple deepwater docks along the Mississippi River being provided by the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District.

Louisiana economic development officials say the proposed Plaquemines Liquids Terminal at the mouth of the Mississippi River is permitted for up to 20 million barrels of crude oil storage and could be fully operational by mid-2020.

Tallgrass says it plans to build an offshore pipeline extension to give the terminal the capability of loading very large crude carriers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days