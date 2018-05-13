90°
$2.4M to modernize ferry terminal on New Orleans' west bank

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: The Advocate
NEW ORLEANS - The federal government is giving the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority $2.4 million to modernize the ferry terminal on New Orleans' west bank.
  
City Councilman Gerald Brossett says the project will add a second slip to accommodate two ferries, heat and air-condition the terminal in the Algiers neighborhood, replace the roof, and add new flooring and seating. His news release Thursday said other improvements will include an emergency generator, a towed fuel tanker, and new signs providing real-time information.
  
The ferry runs from Algiers Point to Canal Street, and carries only pedestrians and bicycles.
  
The grant is among 18 totaling $58.2 million announced Tuesday under the U.S. Department of Transportation's Passenger Ferry Grant Program.
