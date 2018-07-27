94°
1st fish weighed breaks 46-year-old tarpon rodeo record
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - The first fish weighed at a Louisiana tarpon rodeo broke a 46-year-old event record.
Houma angler Guy Cenac hauled in a tarpon weighing 208 pounds 14 ounces Thursday at the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo. The event's previous record was 206 pounds, set in 1972. Weighmaster Martin Bourgeois tells The Daily Comet it was a spectacular fish and a great start to the rodeo.
It took nearly three hours to get the tarpon into the boat Thursday. Cenac tells The Advocate he didn't realize just how big the fish was until he'd been fighting it for hours. He says that once it was landed, he thought he had a chance at the record.
The rodeo runs through Saturday. The state record is 246.6 pounds, set in 2015.
