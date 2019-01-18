$1M unclaimed Powerball prize set to expire Feb. 21

BATON ROUGE - Officials with Louisiana Lottery say no one has claimed the $1 million prize from an August Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket for the Aug. 25 drawing was bought at an Ideal Mart in New Orleans. The numbers for the ticket are 20-25-54-57-63 and the Powerball number is 08.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

According to a news release, the ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on February 21 to claim the prize.