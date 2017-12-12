$191M Powerball prize finally claimed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The massive $191 million Powerball jackpot, Louisiana's largest prize ever, has finally been claimed.

The Louisiana Lottery says Lafayette attorney Jean C. Breaux Jr. appeared at Lottery headquarters Tuesday morning and claimed the prize via a Power of Attorney on behalf of his client, a three-member family partnership.

The winning ticket from the October 25 Louisiana Powerball drawing was sold at Brownie's in Eunice. Nationally, a total of 17,429,345 tickets (plays) were sold for the October 25 drawing.

This latest winning ticket brings the total number of Powerball jackpot winning tickets sold in Louisiana to 16 since the Lottery joined the multistate game in 1995. The last time a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Louisiana was May of 2013. This prize is also the largest single amount won in Louisiana Lottery history. Previously, the largest prize won in Louisiana was a $97 million Powerball jackpot from the Jan. 16, 2008, drawing, which was claimed by a Metairie man.

The first installment is paid at the time the prize is claimed. Winners also have the option to take a one-time lump sum payment equal to the cash value of the jackpot prize pool, which is $119,492,685.81 for the October 25 drawing.