78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Iberia Parish crash

59 minutes 1 second ago June 24, 2017 Jun 24, 2017 Saturday, June 24 2017 June 24, 2017 7:49 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

NEW IBERIA - A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree Saturday.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Logan Migues of Breaux Bridge was traveling in the 8000 block of Chastant Road early Saturday afternoon. 

Deputies say Migues lost control of his motorcycle in a curve and struck a tree. He was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital where he later died of his injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days