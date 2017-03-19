19-year-old killed in Mandeville shooting

MANDEVILLE - A 19-year-old was shot and killed on Ridgewood Loop in Mandeville Saturday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered the victim, 19-year-old Vincent Cuccia, was shot several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

As a result, St. Tammany detectives arrested 19-year-old Jake Mills. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred following an argument that took place between the two men over a female.

Sheriff Randy Smith said the incident is senseless and sad.

"This was a senseless killing which resulted in the ruined lives of two young teenagers - one dead and the other who could potentially be sentenced to prison for the rest of his life. Sad," Smith said.

The incident is being ruled a homicide, according to the Sheriff's Office. Mills was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the aforementioned charge.