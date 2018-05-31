74°
19-year-old injured in early morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Prescott Road. At the scene, authorities found the 19-year-old male victim.
The man was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
