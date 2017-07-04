19-year-old allegedly chokes woman, strikes her with jumper cables in front of children

BATON ROUGE – A 19-year-old was arrested on Monday after he struck a woman with jumper cables in front of her children and threatened to set her house on fire.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jarvis Nicholas on charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and two counts of attempted aggravated arson.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of N. 49th Street in reference to an assault around 11 a.m. on Monday. The victim told officers that she and Nicholas got into an argument and he grabbed her around the neck. Nicholas then proceeded to choke her in front of her five children, whom are all minors, according to arrest documents.

The children attempted to separate Nicholas from their mother, however he then armed himself with a wooden stick and a pair of jumper cables. According to arrest documents, Nicholas struck the victim with both items repeatedly. After doing so, Nicholas yelled at the victim's children, "Oh, y'all want to jump in! I'ma show y'all something!"

Arrest documents note that Nicholas proceeded to the kitchen where he turned on the gas stove and yelled, "I'm going to set this b**** on fire!" He ran out of the home to get a gas can from the front yard and ran back inside before officers arrived to the scene.

Nicholas was booked on the above charges.