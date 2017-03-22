75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting two on Kentucky school bus

1 hour 14 minutes 56 seconds ago March 22, 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22 2017 March 22, 2017 12:44 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

STANFORD, Ky. - Authorities say a 19-year-old Kentucky high school student is facing charges, accused sexually assaulting two younger students on a school bus.

Local news organizations report 19-year-old Ryan Rayburn was arrested Friday on two counts of sodomy involving a 14-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy on a bus in Stanford.

Authorities say a March 16 school bus video shows Rayburn engaging in sexual acts with the juveniles. Officials did not give further details how the attack occurred.

Stanford police spokesman Officer Tim Morris says the investigation began after a parent complained to school officials. Rayburn attended an alternative high school in Stanford.

Lincoln County Superintendent Michael Rowe says the school system is fully cooperating with the investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rayburn has an attorney.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days