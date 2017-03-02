19 horses killed when semi driver from La. flips rig

GREENVILLE, Mississippi - A man from Louisiana was behind the wheel of a horse rig when it overturned, killing more than a dozen livestock in Mississippi.

KNOE TV reported the driver is from Bastrop, Louisiana. Bastrop is in the Monroe area. The driver survived the crash, the TV station reported on its website.

The station obtained a picture of the crash scene, which appeared to show multiple dead horses.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in Greenville, a small community in northwest Mississippi along the Mississippi River.

Nineteen horses died in the crash. They were inside the 18-wheeler when it wrecked. It's not clear where the horses were being transported.

In 2015, a horse died on I-10 in Baton Rouge when it tried to jump from an open window on the side of the trailer. The horse got stuck and it's head dangled out the trailer as the driver exited the interstate and stopped in a parking lot at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace in Old South Baton Rouge.

