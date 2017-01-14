19 dead in multiple-vehicle collision in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador - Authorities say at least 19 people have been killed and more than a dozen injured when a long distance passenger bus collided with an off-duty school bus along a highway in Ecuador.



The accident took place Friday night on a road near the Pacific coastline. Authorities say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash after 10 p.m. local time (0300 GMT Saturday) and that a slick surface and poor lighting may have contributed to the accident.



Children were among the dead. Rescue authorities say another 17 people were being treated for injuries at local hospitals.



Guayas state Gov. Luis Monge visited the crash site and expressed solidarity with the families of those killed and injured.