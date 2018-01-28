59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

#19 Auburn hammers LSU, 95-70

7 hours 42 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, January 27 2018 Jan 27, 2018 January 27, 2018 8:19 PM January 27, 2018 in Sports
By: Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Mustapha Heron had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting as No. 19 Auburn cruised to a 95-70 win over LSU on Saturday.
  
Bryce Brown scored 15 points and DeSean Murray had 18 points and eight rebounds for Auburn (19-2, 6-1 SEC). Heron also grabbed eight boards.
  
Duop Reath was a force inside for LSU (12-8, 3-5) and finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Randy Onwuasor added 14 points
  
Auburn put a quick end to its recent trend of slow starts with an 18-2 run early in the first half as Heron scored 16 points in five minutes to begin the game. Auburn hit 11 3-pointers in the opening half and led by 19 after 20 minutes.
  
Auburn shot 55 percent and led by as many as 32. The Tigers outrebounded LSU 38-24.
  
BIG PICTURE
  
LSU: Lost for the third time in the last four games. LSU hasn't been able to build on its upset of then-No. 11 Texas A&M on Jan. 6.
  
Auburn: Another impressive win in a dream season so far. Auburn Arena has become one of the toughest places to play in the SEC, and the Tigers have yet to lose at home this season. Saturday marked the third straight game in which Auburn reached 50 points by halftime. The Tigers are on pace to be the SEC's highest-scoring team since Kentucky in 1996.
  
UP NEXT
  
LSU: Plays at No. 22 Tennessee on Wednesday night.
  
Auburn: Plays at Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days