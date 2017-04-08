18-year-old arrested for attempted murder following argument at gas station

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested after he and two others reportedly shot two victims following an argument at a gas station.

According to arrest records, Antonio Allen was one of three men who allegedly shot two victims inside a vehicle on Davenport Avenue.

The incident started at a gas station on March 27 around 1 p.m., according to arrest records. The witness told authorities Allen got into an argument with her brother at a local gas station.

The victim and her brother left the gas station and were then confronted by three black males with guns in the 2100 block of Davenport Avenue, according to arrest records.

The victim further advised that the three then began shooting at her and her brother. The female victim and another family member were each struck by gunfire during the incident, according to arrest records.

All thee men left the area after firing their weapons. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The gunfire also damaged a nearby house and vehicle on Davenport Avenue. Authorities said they were able to recover several bullets at the residence.

The female victim told authorities she knew the three men and identified Allen as one of the suspects who shot at her and her brother.

Allen was placed into a six-person photographic lineup, to which the victim positively identified Allen as the person who got into the argument with her brother, and as the person who shot at them, according to arrest records.

Allen was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $180,000.