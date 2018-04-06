Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery at SU residence hall
BATON ROUGE - One man was arrested after he and two other men reportedly robbed a person at gunpoint inside a dorm hall on Southern University's campus early Thursday morning.
According to arrest records, the incident took place around 12:10 a.m. at Jones Hall. Officers with SUPD arrived and spoke with the victim, who said that multiple individuals robbed him.
The victim said he went to the second floor with his friend, where there were other men standing in the hallway. One man asked him if he had change for a $100 bill, and then provided it.
After some of the men reportedly left, the victim was about to walk out the door to the common area when one of the men grabbed him around his neck in a chokehold. The man then placed a handgun to the back of his head.
This same individual had previously told the victim that he plays football for LSU, according to arrest records.
The victim said another man, identified as 18-year-old Tawane Williams, who he knows to be a student at SU placed a handgun to the side of his head. A third man then pointed a handgun in his face while ordering him not to move.
The three suspects searched the victim's pockets and stole his money. Williams then struck the victim on the side of his head as he attempted to escape.
Williams later identified as one of the men that robbed the victim at gunpoint. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of armed robbery.
