18-year-old arrested after 100 mph chase in stolen vehicle on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed, early-morning chase ensued on the Fourth of July after police spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase began after officers spotted 18-year-old Jurail Kijuan Camel in a stolen vehicle on Dallas Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an officer turned on his vehicle's lights and sirens, trying to initiate a traffic stop. After the officer activated his lights, Camel disregarded a stop sign on Beamont Drive and drove away, turning onto Choctaw Drive.

Camel allegedly exited off of Choctaw and onto Airline Highway where his vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, far exceeding the roadway's speed limit. Police say he ignored several red lights and sped down Airline as he tossed a baggie from the driver's side window.

Officers say Camel then drove through the median and into oncoming traffic as he turned onto Sherwood Forest Boulevard. He reportedly drove behind a business and abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motion before fleeing on foot. Camel was soon apprehended by police in the parking lot of a nearby hotel.

Police later recovered the baggie from the roadway and found that it contained marijuana.

Camel was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer.