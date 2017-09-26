18-wheeler stuck under I-10 overpass in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - An 18-wheeler is struck underneath the I-10 overpass on Hwy. 415 in Port Allen.

According to a News 2 crew at the scene, the driver appears to have lodged the truck under the overpass in an attempt to drive through.

The driver appears to have been heading northbound on Hwy. 415 when he became stuck.

The driver attempted to move the 18-wheeler but was unsuccessful.

Authorities have just arrived on scene. Check back for updates.