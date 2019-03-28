18-wheeler spilling diesel fuel shuts down stretch of Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a portion of Scenic Highway is shut down due to an 18-wheeler spilling roughly 50 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Airline Highway and Hollywood Street. Officials said two truckloads of sand are being poured onto the road to clean up the spill.

Southbound lanes will remain closed until further notice.