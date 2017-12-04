66°
18-wheeler overturns, spills fertilizer on I-10 eastbound on ramp
BATON ROUGE- Early Monday morning an 18-wheeler spilled its load on I-10 East.
The accident occurred at the entrance ramp from LA 415 South to I-10 East.
The truck spilled fertilizer onto the roadway. A crane was at the scene scooping up the fertilizer and putting it into another truck.
Delays reached Commerical Drive.
