66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-wheeler overturns, spills fertilizer on I-10 eastbound on ramp

3 hours 2 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 7:18 AM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Early Monday morning an 18-wheeler spilled its load on I-10 East.

The accident occurred at the entrance ramp from LA 415 South to I-10 East. 

The truck spilled fertilizer onto the roadway. A crane was at the scene scooping up the fertilizer and putting it into another truck.

Delays reached Commerical Drive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days