18-wheeler overturns on Highway 16 in Livingston Parish

1 hour 11 minutes 9 seconds ago May 09, 2017 May 9, 2017 Tuesday, May 09 2017 May 09, 2017 10:59 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

DENHAM SPRINGS – Authorities in Livingston Parish are responding to an overturned 18-wheeler on Highway 16 near Vincent Acres Tuesday morning.

According to the Walker Police Department, no one was hurt in the crash. There is a reported partial road blockage. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are responding to the scene.

Police expect that Highway 16 will be closed for vehicle recovery operations. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

