18-wheeler loses load of mangoes on I-10 near Gross Tete; traffic backed up 12 miles

June 08, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

GROSS TETE – An 18-wheeler carrying mangoes lost its load after it overturned on I-10 east early this morning and crews are still working Thursday afternoon to clear it.

The 18-wheeler overturned around 2 a.m. on I-10 east at mile marker 145 between Gross Tete and Lobdell and has blocked the left lane.

As of 3 p.m. the left lane still remains blocked, according to DOTD.

Traffic congestion has reached 12 miles in length.

There are no reported injuries.

Check WBRZ's traffic center and Twitter for the latest on traffic updates.

