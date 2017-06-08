69°
Latest Weather Blog
18-wheeler loses load of mangoes on I-10 near Gross Tete; all lanes open
GROSS TETE – An 18-wheeler carrying mangoes lost its load after it overturned on I-10 east early this morning and crews are still working Thursday afternoon to clear it.
The 18-wheeler overturned around 2 a.m. on I-10 east at mile marker 145 between Gross Tete and Lobdell and blocked the left lane.
As of 10:30 p.m., all lanes of traffic were cleared and roads were reopened.
Traffic congestion reached up to 12 miles in length following the incident.
There are no reported injuries.
Check WBRZ's traffic center and Twitter for the latest on traffic updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers still battle over budget as session comes to an end
-
Desperate cancer patient turns to Nakamoto; Insurance company springs into action
-
Plans in final stages for Government Street lane reduction
-
Fiery crash on State Street leaves thousands without power
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Taxpayers foot the bill for EBR COA employees' cruise