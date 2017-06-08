18-wheeler loses load of mangoes on I-10 near Gross Tete; all lanes open

GROSS TETE – An 18-wheeler carrying mangoes lost its load after it overturned on I-10 east early this morning and crews are still working Thursday afternoon to clear it.

The 18-wheeler overturned around 2 a.m. on I-10 east at mile marker 145 between Gross Tete and Lobdell and blocked the left lane.

As of 10:30 p.m., all lanes of traffic were cleared and roads were reopened.

Traffic congestion reached up to 12 miles in length following the incident.

There are no reported injuries.

