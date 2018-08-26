84°
18-wheeler knocks out multiple power lines leaving hundreds without power in Scotlandville

Sunday, August 26 2018
WBRZ Staff

SCOTLANDVILLE- An 18-wheeler knocked down multiple powerlines and crashed into an underground power source in Scotlandville.

The accident left almost 400 hundred residents without power.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Elm Grove Garden near Blunt Road. The 18 wheeler crashed into two 45 foot tall poles as well as a power source connected to underground wiring.

Entergy is on the scene. Entergy officials say most homes will have power before 10:00 p.m. however, around 80 homes will not have power for several more hours.

